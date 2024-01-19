MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An Atlas Air plane was en route to Puerto Rico when an onboard explosion forced the aircraft to emergency land at Miami International Airport (MIA).

A viewer video sent to 7News captured the moments of the explosion that occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Sparks and flames emanated from the plane’s engine shortly after takeoff.

Pictures from FlightAware.com, a website that tracks aircraft movement, showed the sharp turn the plane had to make to return to MIA.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed the plane landed safely and there were no reported injuries.

Atlas Air released a statement regarding the cargo plane mishap:

“We can confirm that Flight 5Y095, a cargo aircraft, has landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure from Miami International Airport (MIA). The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA. At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause.”

According to FlightAware.com, the plane was airborne for approximately 50 minutes before the incident.

