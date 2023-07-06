MIAMI (WSVN) - The lanes of Interstate 395 (MacArthur Causeway) have been reopened after a crash caused significant traffic in Miami, Thursday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., emergency crews, beyond Watson Island, blocked off two right lanes on the eastbound lanes of the causeway as they examine the wreckage. The lanes reopened around 8 a.m.

Travelers that headed east on the causeway were forced to pass through one left lane, where congestion was evident for a few hours.

Crews temporarily shut down the entire road just before they reopened the lanes.

