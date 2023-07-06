MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash on Interstate 395 (MacArthur Causeway) caused significant traffic in Miami, Thursday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., emergency crews, beyond Watson Island, have blocked off two right lanes on the eastbound lanes of the causeway as they examine the wreckage.

Travelers heading east on the causeway are forced to pass through one left lane, where congestion will be evident.

Morning commuters may take Interstate 195 as an alternate route.

