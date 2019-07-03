Emergency construction prompts lengthy shutdown of Turnpike Extension in Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Turnpike Extension is shut down in the southbound direction in Miami-Dade due to emergency construction.

Heavy machines and construction workers were spotted making repairs near Southwest Eighth Street, Wednesday morning.

#TrafficAlert: Turnpike northbound & southbound is currently shutdown between NW 12 St and SW 8 St. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/AT4Xa5ZOyL — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) July 3, 2019

An overhead highway sign was brought down just before 9 a.m.

Crews cleared it off the roadway a short time later.

Florida Highway Patrol shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes between Southwest Eighth Street and the Dolphin Expressway.

The northbound lanes have since been reopened.

Motorists are strongly advised to seek an alternate route as delays stretch as far back as the Don Shula Expressway on the northbound side and Northwest 41st Street on the southbound side.

