Emergency construction forces complete shutdown of Turnpike Extension in Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Turnpike Extension is shut down in both directions in Miami-Dade due to emergency construction.

Heavy machines and construction workers were spotted making repairs on a highway sign near Southwest Eighth Street, Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes between Southwest Eighth Street and the Dolphin Expressway.

Motorists are strongly advised to seek an alternate route as delays stretch as far back as Kendall Drive.

