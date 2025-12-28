HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of young girls and their families enjoyed a festive day at Ripley’s Believe it or Not Christmas Park in Hialeah on Friday, thanks to the Embrace Girls Foundation’s mission to give back to families in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

The day was fun and full of excitement for all who attended.

“Riding, and eating, and drinking,” said Azaryah Bryant, a student who travelled to the park.

The visit to the park was provided through the Embrace Girls Foundation, an organization which provides tutoring, mentoring, and other services to elementary and middle school aged girls in both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, as well as fun outings like this one.

“This is what we are all about. It makes my heart feel so warm and happy, and overjoyed to see all these families so happy,” said Kayla Marino Lawrence, from the Embrace Girls Foundation.

The group got to explore the park, ride the rollercoasters, see the candy cane arches and cars, and hit the food stands at South Florida’s newest holiday tradition.

“Embrace does so many good activities, we love hanging out and having a good time in our group,” said Jessica Dean, a parent of one of the children in the group.

The park is open through January 4th, with tickets available here.

7News proudly partnered with the Embrace Girls Foundation to sponsor tickets for the children and families to visit the park.

