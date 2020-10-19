Embrace Girls Foundation surprises mother, daughter with donations after NW Miami-Dade house fire

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A local women’s organization surprised a family with generous donations after they lost everything in a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A mother, who is fighting cancer on top of homelessness, and her daughter have been staying with a family member in Miami Gardens, where Embrace Girls Foundation showed up on the porch of the home and surprised them with donations as well as words of encouragement.

“Better things are coming, so don’t be discouraged or give up,” said Skyla Hulse, reading off a letter she wrote.

Skyla is among the young women rounding up help for the Smith family Monday.

“We’re a small program, but we have a mighty heart, and we’re really excited about the contribution we’re making here today,” said Velma Lawrence, founder of Embrace Girls Foundation.

The organization collected donations, supplies and services for the mother and daughter who lost everything in a house fire Oct. 13.

Bernice Smith is also battling breast cancer.

“It’s OK, Mom, we are alive,” said Bernice.

Following the fire, it was that positive attitude spotted in a Channel 7 News report that prompted the Embrace Foundation to embrace this family, even enlisting the help of Soul Town Bar-B-Que to provide a Thanksgiving feast.

“We will have turkey and rice and collard greens,” said Soul Town Bar-B-Que employee Michelle Wright.

Bernice and her mother couldn’t be more grateful for the donations, words of encouragement and love.

“I’m so happy. I thank each and everyone,” said Elizabeth Addison-Smith.

“With all this help right here and all of these kind people, what can I say but thank you, Jesus, for touching their hearts,” said Bernice.

The donations given to the Smith family totaled more than $1,200.

