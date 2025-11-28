MIAMI (WSVN) - The Embrace Girls Foundation spent part of their Thanksgiving showing their appreciation for the selfless service of first responders in Miami.

As part of the foundation’s “Season of Giving,” first responders and law enforcement officers were treated to warm meals served by volunteers to celebrate the holiday at The Real Food Academy on Northwest 81st Street.

The kind gesture went a long way in giving first responders a lively atmosphere to enjoy the holiday with the community they serve every day.

“It’s an incredible honor to even be here because, when most folks are home celebrating Thanksgiving with their families, these volunteers came out here, took their own time to come out and feed the law enforcement officers of this community,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

The foundation runs after-school programs, which includes tutoring, mentoring and various enrichment activities for elementary and middle school girls.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.