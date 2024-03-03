NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - There was breakfast and books on the menu in North Miami to celebrate National Read Across America Day.

A group of girls got to enjoy a morning filled with reading and drawing at Bagel Bar East in North Miami, Saturday.

The event was organized by the Embrace Girls Foundation with the help of Bagel Bar East owner Steven Hochman.

The organizers said they hope to inspire children to read regularly.

“They are the future of our country, and if the future of our country doesn’t have the ability to read or write, what are we in store for as Americans?” said Steven Gurowitz, a board member for Embrace Girls Foundation.

“It’s one of the most important things that they’ve got to learn, to read, and continue to do so with help of the whole community,” said Hochman.

The event was also a celebration of a famous author’s birthday. Dr. Seuss would have been 120 years old on Saturday.

