NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A love for reading starts early, and the Embrace Girls Foundation is making sure young minds are ready to turn the page.

In honor of Read Across America Day, which celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday, the foundation hosted a special brunch and book reading of “Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!” in North Miami, Sunday afternoon.

7News’ Robbin Simmons was invited to inspire the girls with the power of storytelling.

“It is necessary; not just important, it’s necessary,” said Velma R. Lawrence, the founder of the Embrace Girls Foundation. “We start with girls in second grade, and we watch them go, evolve all the way through 12th grade, and we can see the progress year to year.”

The Embrace Girls Foundation has spent more than two decades empowering young girls through mentorship, academics and community service.

