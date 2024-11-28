MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization’s mission is to help local families this Thanksgiving.

The Embrace Girls Foundation set up a cafeteria area at Arcola Lakes Elementary in Miami for those in need, Wednesday.

They bagged, boxed and handed out 600 meals with all the fixings for less fortunate families in the neighborhood.

“Once I realized that I was gonna receive a basket, I said, ‘I guess I might as well go ahead and celebrate,’ so I’m very appreciative and thankful with what I received today,” said Tara Rolle Brown, an Embrace Girls parent.

The Embrace Girls Foundation provides after-school tutoring, mentoring and social enrichment services to elementary and middle school-aged girls across South Florida.

