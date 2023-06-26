MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents of an apartment building in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood shared their concerns about a hateful display in their elevator.

7News cameras showed two swastikas etched into the elevator’s walls at the Gallery at River Parc apartments, located along the 1300 block of Northwest Seventh Street.

Residents said they first saw the vandalism Sunday morning and tried reporting it to police, but were told they needed to wait for the management office to call it in.

The discovery has left many residents in fear for their safety.

“With shootings and vandalism and, you know, crime going on nowadays at an all0time high, you know, you can never be too safe,” said a resident who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

The resident said he wants the management of the 11-story building to also investigate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.