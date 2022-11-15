CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Sparks of flames ignited underneath a portion of the Metrorail track in Coral Gables.

The flare happened at the intersection of LeJeune Road and Ponce De Leon, Monday night.

A video, provided by Only In Dade, showed the fluttering embers.

Officials said it was caused by an electrical issue on the track.

Service to the Douglas Road Station was momentarily interrupted while experts troubleshoot the problem.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.