FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Patients who planned operations such as hip replacements and hernia repairs were told their surgeries would be delayed at Broward Health’s four hospitals after dozens of anesthesiologists employed by Anesco walked out, but following a court hearing, elective procedures are expected to resume this weekend.

Anesco North Broward, a privately owned anesthesia group, previously held the exclusive contract to provide anesthesia services at Broward Health hospitals for over 25 years. In addition, they provide anesthesiologists for the health care system.

Due to payroll issues, a dozen Anesco doctors and nurses told the South Florida SunSentinel they had not been paid in weeks, even as the hospital’s attorneys claim they’ve been paying Anesco all along.

As a result, many of those anesthesiologists reportedly walked out, causing delayed operations in Broward Health, Broward Health North, Broward Health Coral Springs and Broward Health Imperial Point.

The remaining medical professionals were used for more urgent surgeries.

“We are very suspicious of this enterprise,” said attorney Bob Stock.

Stock is suing Anesco on behalf of his client, who claims he was wrongfully terminated. He said he is not surprised other doctors claim they have not been paid.

“My client was getting ready to retire, which means his buyout is much higher than if he was terminated for cause, so they terminated him for cause,” he said. “This seems to bear out the fact that he was not managing the finances in a proper fashion.”

Broward Health wanted to require Anesco to cooperate with the health district in transitioning the anesthesia services to a new provider. An emergency hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

A court hearing was held on Friday, where Broward Circuit Judge Michele Towbin Singer told attorneys for both Broward Health Medical Center and Anesco North Broward to figure it out so patients can get the care they need.

“Whatever squabble or disagreement is going on between the two of you, both entities have the obligation to get anesthesiologists so that patients can be seen,” said Towbin Singer. “At the end of the day, I want these patients to have anesthesiologist. I want there to be enough anesthesiologists; that’s my primary goal.”

The judge has since waived the non-compete agreements that Anesco had with the anesthesiologists, allowing Broward Health to hire them directly.

Surgeries are expected to go as scheduled, as anesthesiologists will return to work during the weekend.

