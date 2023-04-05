MIAMI (WSVN) - A hit-and-run incident that occurred at the intersection of Northwest 60th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue left a woman injured and in need of emergency medical attention, Wednesday morning.

According to a witness, he was heading to his car in the morning when he heard a woman shouting for help.

“I saw a lady who said ‘help’ so she told me to call 911 somebody hit her, and kept on going,” said the witness.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the victim’s shoes were thrown off. Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the woman to the hospital.

Although she was conscious, she continued to scream in pain as she was wheeled away into the emergency vehicle.

The area has since been cleared, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

