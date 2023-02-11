MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly woman who went missing in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Raquel Peña was reported missing on Saturday.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 102 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray leggings and a dashiki.

At around 6:15 p.m., police confirmed they found Peña in good health.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.