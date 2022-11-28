SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out inside of a mobile home at an RV park in South Miami-Dade left an elderly woman dead and sent her daughter and son-in-law to the hospital, leaving their community heartbroken.

Cellphone video captured heavy smoke billowing into the sky after Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at Goldcoaster RV Resort in the area of Southwest 187th Road and 344th Drive, Sunday morning.

“I woke up to at least 14 fire trucks, multiple police officers flying by our house,” said Holly Perry, the area resident who recorded the cellphone video.

The call for help went out just after 6 a.m.

“Attention all units, advising at Goldcoaster, it’s a trailer on fire,” said the 911 dispatcher.

The blaze woke up residents at the RV community.

“I kept hearing, like, popping, like ‘bang, bang, pop,'” said a resident.

“It was terrible. The flames, they were too fast,” said resident Maria Crespo.

“When I looked out my bedroom window, I saw the house in flames,” said Perry. “It was just horrible.”

The three victims were sleeping as flames ripped through the trailer.

Neighbors said a retired pastor and his wife were able to get out, but the woman’s 95-year-old mother did not.

“They couldn’t get their mother out of the house,” said a resident. “It breaks out hearts, it really does.”

The flames consumed the victims’ mobile park.

Now neighbors hope their close-knit community will find ways to help the family during this difficult time.

“It’s very sad for this to happen. We care and we love them, and we are going to be praying for them,” said Crespo.

“My heart just goes out to the family, and I hope, if there is any way anybody can help, I hope people come together and help them out,” said Perry.

A friend of the family said the woman who was killed would have celebrated her 96th birthday on Monday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

