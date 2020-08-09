Elderly woman killed, 4 others injured after wrong-way collision in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a wrong-way wreck in Southwest Miami-Dade that, they said, left an elderly woman dead and sent several others to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash along Krome Avenue, near Southwest 245th Terrace, at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said a gray Lexus sedan carrying four people was heading northbound in the southbound lanes and crashed head on into a red Kia SUV.

Paramedics rushed all four people in the sedan to the Jackson South Medical Center, where an 84-year-old woman who was inside the vehicle died from her injuries.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate what led to the crash.

