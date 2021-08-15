MIAMI (WSVN) - An 85-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after shots were fired outside her Miami home.

City of Miami Police units responded to a ShotSpotter alert near the intersection of Northwest 45th Street and 18th Avenue, just before 4 a.m., Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to find a number of bullets on a home and an unoccupied car.

Officers located the victim with a wound to the leg. It remains unclear whether her injury was from the gunshots or the debris.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

