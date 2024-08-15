MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was transported to the hospital after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Miami.

Miami Police arrived at the scene along Southwest 22nd and 23rd Avenue on Seventh Street, Thursday morning.

According to officials, after the woman was struck, she was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Her condition is unknown.

Police have not released a description of the suspected hit-and-run driver’s vehicle as they continue to investigate the incident.

Drivers are urged to avoid Southwest 22nd and 23rd avenues until police clear the area.

