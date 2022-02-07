CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after her Coral Gables home caught fire has died, her family said.

Coral Gables Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 800 block of Paradiso Avenue after receiving a call about the blaze, at around 3 a.m., Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to smoke and flames coming from a bedroom window. They found the victim unconscious on the floor.

The woman was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Her son on Sunday confirmed that she did not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

