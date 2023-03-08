HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Hialeah where an 82-year-old woman resided, Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the blaze broke out around 3 a.m. in the area of East First Court and 34th Street where they found a shed fire that spread into the home. After the flames were put out, firefighters labeled it with a red sticker that signifies the building is uninhabitable due to its unsafe environment.

The homeowner said she smelled smoke after her dog woke her up with its barking. A neighbor helped her out of the house and also rescued her dog.

Her son, Rolando Gonzalez, plans to take her in while she finds a solution to her living situation but he appeared to be worried for his brother, who occasionally stays in the structure behind the residence.

“The house has no insurance so, I don’t know what we’re gonna do right now,” he said. “My brother is missing. We don’t know where he’s at. We don’t know what’s happening, I just got here myself. I’m just worried about my mom, I want her to be OK.”

Live video footage showed the firefighters clearing the area after they extinguished the flames.

Officials have not confirmed how the fire started and no injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.