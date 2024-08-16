NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman has died and an elderly man was rushed to the hospital after they were found inside a burning mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 76th Street, just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

7News cameras showed heavy smoke billowing from the mobile home as firefighters battled the flames.

According to Miami-Dade Police, first responders arrived to find the victims within the home..

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and paramedics transported the elderly man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

As of late Thursday night, fire crews were trying to contain the flames.

