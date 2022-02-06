CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed an elderly woman to the hospital after, officials said, a fire broke out overnight inside her Coral Gables home.

Coral Gables Fire Rescue units responded to the residence along the 800 block of Paradiso Avenue after receiving a call about the blaze, at around 3 a.m., Saturday.

“It is a shame, regardless whatever the cause of the fire was,” said Coral Gables Fire Rescue Capt. Daniel Amador.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from a bedroom window.

“This morning, when my husband woke up, saw the police, and we realized what happened, because we didn’t hear or smell anything,” said next-door neighbor Natalia Arias.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

Inside the home, they found the victim unconscious on the floor in a back room..

Paramedics transported her to Ryder Trauma Center due to smoke inhalation. As of Saturday night, she is listed in critical condition.

7News cameras captured smoke damage near the bedroom window of the home, Saturday afternoon.

Arias said she was saddened to receive the news about her neighbor.

“She lives by herself. We know that she has family,” she said.

Coral Gables Fire units at the scene led the initial investigation into the cause of the fire before they handed it off to fire investigators after it was under control.

“We have our State Fire Marshal personnel. They are conducting a more thorough investigation, which will last a couple of days, if not weeks, before they determine the actual cause,” said Amador.

As for residents in this close-knit community, they remain concerned for their quiet neighbor.

“We feel very bad for her,” said Arias.

