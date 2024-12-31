HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic crash in Hialeah Gardens sent a vehicle into a lake Monday night, leaving one elderly woman hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident occurred at Northwest 87th Avenue and West Okeechobee Road.

The vehicle had two women in their 70s inside.

One woman would be transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No word on the condition of the other woman involved.

A tow truck pulled the car out of the lake.

