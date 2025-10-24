MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Miami neighborhood in the overnight hours, sending an elderly woman and two men to the hospital, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Southwest Eighth Street and 12th Avenue, just after 1:05 a.m. on Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Fire rescue officials said the victims are a 26-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman.

Paramedics transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center. Police said the younger male victim is listed in serious condition, and the other two patients are in serious but stable condition

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence. Officers have cordoned off several streets near the scene of the incident as they continue to comb for clues.

Detectives have not provided further details about what led up to the shooting or whether they have apprehended a subject or subjects, as they continue to investigate.

