MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Miami neighborhood in the overnight hours, sending an elderly woman and two men to the hospital and triggering a search for the gunman responsible, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Southwest Eighth Street and 12th Avenue, just after 1:05 a.m. on Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of a home.

Cellphone video captured police officers with guns drawn as they arrived at the neighborhood. One of them is seen shining a flashlight at the residence next to where the shooting happened.

Fire rescue officials said the victims are a 26-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman.

Paramedics transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center. Police said the younger male victim is listed in serious condition, and the other two patients are in serious but stable condition.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence. Officers have cordoned off several streets near the scene of the incident as they continue to comb for clues.

7News cameras later captured three bullet holes at the home where the victims were found: one near a mailbox, one in a door and one between a window and the front door.

Detectives have not provided further details about what led up to the shooting, how the victims are related or whether they know the subject, as they continue to investigate.

