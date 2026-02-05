NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly resident is safe after a fire broke out in their Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the house fire in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 87th Street, just after 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

The occupant of the home was able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported.

As of Thursday morning, officials haven’t specified what caused the fire to ignite.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.