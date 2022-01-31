MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal incident involving a bus and an elderly woman in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene near Southwest Second Avenue and First Street, late Monday morning.

Investigators said the driver of a Miami-Dade Transit bus was about to make a left turn to head eastbound on First Street when they struck the victim, who was trying to cross the street.

The 72-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

As of Monday evening, no charges have been filed.

