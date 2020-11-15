Elderly moped rider critical following hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a truck driver who, they said, took off after striking an elderly man who was riding his moped in Miami, sending the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest First Street and 13th Avenue, at around 10 a.m., Sunday.

According to witness Alfred Lugones, the driver of the truck only stopped for a moment.

“I heard the impact. He stopped there for a little bit, he looked back, and that’s the last we saw of him,” he said.

Lugones said the impact was so strong that it knocked the victim from the moped.

“The truck, after it hit him, dragged him and went over him a little bit,” he said.

The crash left the rider with severe injuries, officials said.

“He didn’t look too good. He was bleeding from here, but hardly any blood, and he was breathing slightly, and then he stopped moving,” said Lugones.

Paramedics transported the rider to Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition as of Sunday night.

Detectives spent hours at the scene searching for clues near the mangled scooter in the hopes they will lead police to the getaway driver.

“It’s horrible, man. This is a bad area,” said Lugones. “That corner is very dangerous, it really is. You got to watch it.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

