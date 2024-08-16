NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man and woman have died after a fire broke out inside of a mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade, a law enforcement source said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 76th Street, just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

7News cameras showed heavy smoke billowing from the mobile home as firefighters battled the flames.

According to Miami-Dade Police, first responders arrived to find the victims within the home..

Police confirmed the elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and paramedics transported the elderly man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A law enforcement source told 7News the elderly man has also died.

As of late Thursday night, fire crews were working to contain the flames.

