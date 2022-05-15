SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man after he went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 79-year-old Oreste Caballero Frontela left his home along the 9100 block of Southwest 151st Court at around 9 a.m. on Saturday and had not been seen since.

He stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes.

Caballero Frontela had been last seen wearing a red shirt and black and white checkered pajama pants.

Sunday afternoon, police confirmed he has been found and has been reunited with his family.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.