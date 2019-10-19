Elderly man who went missing in Miami found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly man who went missing in Miami has been safely located.

According to City of Miami Police, 79-year-old Miguel Rivero had been last seen in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 24th Street, Saturday.

Mr. Miguel Rivero has been located and reunited with his family. Thank you all… https://t.co/k1REOjUpY8 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 21, 2019

Officials said Rivero, who has Alzheimer’s, had been last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Just after 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, police tweeted out that Rivero had been found and reunited with his family.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.