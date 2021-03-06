Elderly man who went missing in Miami found at hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - An 85-year-old man has been located at a local hospital, two days after he went missing in Miami, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, Joseph Legagneur had been last seen along the 100 block of Northeast 75th Street, at around 10 a.m., Thursday.

We have located Mr. Legagneur in a local hospital. Thank you all for your assistance. https://t.co/Agyha8Qjng — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 6, 2021

He stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Investigators said Legagneur suffers from memory loss.

Late Sunday afternoon, police confirmed he was found at a hospital but did not provide further details about his condition.

