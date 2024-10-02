NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from North Miami.

Emilio Gauthier was reported to have wandered off from his home in the area of Northeast 123 Street and Fourth Avenue Monday morning.

Gauthier is a vulnerable adult who was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, ad black shoes.

If found, please contact North Miami Police Department at (305) 891-8111.

