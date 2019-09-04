Elderly man missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police need help in locating a missing elderly man.

According to police, Pedro Perez, 80, has been missing from 311 SW 68th Ave., since 4 a.m., Wednesday.

Perez is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and has brown eyes. He’s also bald.

Perez was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, beige shorts and slippers. He suffers from dementia.

If you have any information regarding Perez’s disappearance or if you have seen him, call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. You can also send an anonymous tip to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

