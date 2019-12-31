Elderly man missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police need help locating a 67-year-old man who went missing in Miami.

Carlos Closas, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, was last seen in the area of Southwest 34th Avenue and 23rd Street, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

We ask for help in locating 67 year old Carlos Closas. He has Alzheimer's and was last seen in the area of SW 34 Ave and 23 Street in Miami. He was wearing a gray jacket and dark colored pants. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/fkzLhRvMLT — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 31, 2019

Closas was last seen wearing a gray jacket and dark colored pants.

If you see him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

