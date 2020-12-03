Elderly man missing from Homestead facility found safe

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man who went missing from an assisted living facility in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, 71-year-old Jose Gutierrez was last seen at the facility, located along the 900 block of Northeast 17th Terrace, at around 6 p.m., Thursday.

Police said a witness saw Gutierrez walking on Friday morning.

He has since been safely returned to the facility.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.