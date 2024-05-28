MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly man was hospitalized following a fire on Tuesday morning at Square Pie City, a pizza restaurant located at Miami Avenue and Northwest 39th Street.

Just before 6 a.m., the fire broke out in a building that houses an apartment complex on the second floor. The incident led to a significant emergency response, including two ladder trucks and half a dozen other fire rescue vehicles. Ignatius Carroll, Jr., the public information officer for Miami Fire Rescue, provided additional information about the incident.

“When the units first pulled up, they could smell smoke, but they could not see any fire,” he said. “As they started investigating, you could see there’s multiple businesses here and they identified a heavy amount of smoke inside of the pizza place.”

According to Carroll, firefighters were able to control the flames within 15 minutes, but not before smoke affected the second floor.

“Fire crews started to access the second floor area where we found an elderly male that was upstairs unable to get out of the building by himself,” added the officer. “Fire crews stayed with him, and even used some of the respiratory equipment to try to being him down through the smoke and out to safety.”

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce captured the elderly man exiting the building. He was taken out of the building on a stretcher to an ambulance to be checked. He was then taken to the hospital, and while he suffered from respiratory issues, he is expected to be OK.

Although Carroll said the fire was contained to the pizza restaurant, one apartment unit had smoke damage. For ventilation purposes the windows and doors to nearby business and apartments are open.

North Miami Avenue was shutdown between Northwest 38th Street and Northwest 40th Street during this incident but has since been reopened.

No injuries have been reported to any of the firefighters, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

