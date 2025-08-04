MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly man has passed away after being struck on the streets of Miami by a driver.

Miami Police said the crash occurred near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 36th Street, Monday morning.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Officers said the driver was not at fault for the crash, but was still arrested for driving without a valid license.

