MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The victim of a violent attack at a Miami Beach bus stop is speaking out and sharing his story as he continues to recover from the ordeal.

Unsteady and moving slowly, Luciano Lastra showed 7News his scars from the Sept. 23 incident.

“That’s where I got scraped when I was thrown to the floor,” he said through a translator.

The 72-year-old grandfather, who stands under 5 feet tall, took several hits to the head, his eye was swollen shut, and he has scrapes on his elbow. He also has scrapes on his knee, where he was slashed with a knife.

Lastra said it all began on a city bus when he encountered an angry man.

“He stayed looking at me in an evil way. He spit on the floor; he was looking for a problem,” he said.

The suspect’s arrest report states that a witness told police, “She could hear the defendant antagonizng the victim throughout the entire ride.”

Lastra got off the bus along the 600 block of Alton Road. The man followed him and attacked.

The victim said he pulled out a knife to defend himself, but the assailant ended up using the weapon against him.

“I was looking for a way to defend myself. I’m 72 and have had surgeries. I have no strength barely,” said Lastra.

The police report states a person on the bus “saw the victim almost underneath the bus as the defendant was kicking” him.

Police caught up up with the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Gianni D’Angelo McIntosh Jones, around the corner just minutes after the attack. He was later booked into jail.

McIntosh Jones stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Sept. 25.

“Aggravated battery on an elderly person,” said Glazer as she read his charges.

Lastra, meanwhile, spent five days in the intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The suspect is being held in jail without bond, and Lastra said that’s exactly where he needs to be.

“For sure, this person is dangerous,” he said. “He’s in the street with nowhere to be and work. He’s looking for trouble.”

Before the attack, Lastra had been working at a Miami Beach hotel. He said he doesn’t know when he will be able to go back, after learning he will have to undergo surgery to address the damage to his eye.

Mcintosh Jones is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 15.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.