HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Hialeah neighborhood in broad daylight, sending an elderly man to the hospital and leading police to take a man into custody.

Hialeah Police and Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near East Sixth Avenue and Hialeah Drive, at around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The victim is said to be 70 years old and was seen lying on his back after, investigators said, he was shot in the chest.

He was airlifted the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to fire rescue.

Witnesses saw an officer take the shooter into custody. The subject was handcuffed and walked away from the scene.

Area resident Arisleidy Morejon said she got home from grocery shopping minutes after the shooting.

“What I did see was that a woman sitting at the walkway, crying like inconsolably,” she said.

Officers investigated near Morejon’s driveway and eventually checked her surveillance footage, which she said only shows crime scene activity in the aftermath.

Morejon said her neighbor filled her in on what happened beforehand.

“She saw a man with blood on his chest and looking kind of pale, and then fire rescue was still not on the scene,” she said. “A police officer was doing some chest compressions to try to save the man’s life.”

Two vehicles at the scene were cordoned off with crime tape before they were towed away.

Morejon said this is a quiet neighborhood, and she does not recall a shooting taking place there before.

“This is the first time, and I have been in this address since 2008,” she said.

As of Wednesday night, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Police have not provided further details as to what may have led up to the shooting or what charges the subject will face, as they continue to investigate.

