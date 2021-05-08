Elderly man airlifted from Everglades in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a man to the hospital after he experienced medical issues in the Everglades.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units responded to a medical call in a remote area of Everglades National Park near State Road 9336 in Homestead.

Crews were unable to find the stranded patient by ground, so they called in the chopper.

Officials said the man was located in South Miami-Dade. Crews hoisted him up and airlifted him to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.