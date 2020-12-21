Elderly driver hospitalized after hitting home in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after she crashed her SUV into the side of a home in Miami, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 42nd Avenue and Fourth Street, Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, the 70-year-old driver lost control of her SUV and slammed into the property.

Witness Bryant Valon said he heard the crash.

“I just heard a loud bang, and I really thought it was a trash truck, you know, or just something normal,” he said, “and I came outside and saw an old lady had crashed into the apartment complex. It was pretty nuts.”

The woman was transported to Coral Gables Hospital as a precaution. She is expected to be OK.

