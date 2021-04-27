El Portal Police officer awarded life-saving ribbon for rescuing woman from canal

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer has been rewarded after he helped save a woman’s life after her car crashed into an El Portal canal.

El Portal Police officer Angel Lopez received the life-saving ribbon Tuesday night at El Portal City Hall.

The 35-year veteran helped a woman out of her vehicle after her car plunged into a canal.

“You do what you have to do. You don’t think about those things until later on. I did what I had to do,” Lopez said.

Police said she was involved in an incident, causing the car to careen through a construction site and plow through a fence before ending up in the canal.

Rescue crews were able to help pull her out of the water.

No one else was hurt.

