SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade restaurant remains closed after an SUV crashed into it and sent the driver and two employees to the hospital and briefly caused a gas leak.

Workers continued to make repairs to El Palacio de los Jugos on Wednesday. The building is located near Southwest 56th Street and 151st Avenue.

Police said that the driver accidentally hit the gas and went through the storefront on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver and the two employees were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK.

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