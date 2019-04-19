El Dorado Furniture to host job fair in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - El Dorado Furniture will be hosting a hiring event in Miami Gardens.

The Hispanic-owned retail store is looking for people to fill in more than a dozen open positions at its locations in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Lee and Collier counties.

These include human resources associates, showroom sales associates, shop refinishers and customer care associates.

Positions for its distribution and corporate offices will also be up for grabs.

Representatives from El Dorado will be conducting on-site interviews on April 29 at its Palmetto Showroom, located at 4200 N.W. 167th Street.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.