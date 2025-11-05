MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s mayoral race is headed to a runoff between Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins and former Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez.

Neither Higgins nor Gonzalez reached the majority of votes needed on Tuesday night to win outright, so there will be another round of voting.

Both candidates have held office previously and have long political careers.

Gonzalez was endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while Higgins was endorsed by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Earlier this year, Gonzalez successfully sued the city to stop them from pushing the elections to 2026.

At their victory party, both candidates said they are excited to move forward to the runoff.

The runoff election will take place on Dec. 9.

