FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Easter egg hunts are a staple of the season, and South Florida was no exception.

In downtown Fort Lauderdale, children on Saturday learned about animals while searching for eggs at the Museum of Discovery and Science.

The museum’s annual “Egg-splorations” egg hunt encouraged the young guests to learn about the world of animals that hatch from eggs.

Egg hunters raced to find golden eggs to win some prizes.

Joe Cox, the museum’s CEO, said the event gives children to discover that the Easter bunny is far from the only animal associated with eggs.

“That is, sea turtles and scrubjays, and of course, dinosaurs as well,” said Cox. “So, having lots of fun, over 300 children and families looking for eggs all over the museum and playing in our new Discovery Spot exhibit.”

There was also an engineering challenge with some attempting an egg drop from a dizzying height, using a neighborhood fire truck to see whether the eggs could stay intact.

South of the county line, an early egg hunt in Miami Beach held Saturday morning was open to all.

Children explored Flamingo Park’s softball stadium for some free fun. There was an extensive search for eggs across the field.

Families also got on some Easter-themed rides, played some exciting games and even got to see the Easter Bunny.

