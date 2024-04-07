MIAMI (WSVN) - A beloved South Florida organization held a walk for a cause this weekend.

The Ed Ansin Best Buddies Friendship Walk, held Saturday morning at loanDepot Park in Miami, welcomed people of all ages.

The fun-filled event featured tens of thousands of walkers from across the country in support of the organization, which helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Among the participants in the special annual event was 7News anchor Craig Stevens.

The Friendship Walk supports the Best Buddies programs in the South Florida community.

